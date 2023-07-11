Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Dave the Diver Takes 2nd Place - Sales

Steam Deck has remained first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 28, 2023, which ended July 11, 2023.

Dave the Diver in its second week is up from fourth to second place.

BattleBit Remastered dropped one spot to third place, while Elden Ring is down from third to fourth place. Baldur's Gate 3 shot up the charts to fifth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped one spot to sixth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in seventh place, Rust re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Cyberpunk 2077 dropped one spot to ninth place, and Forza Horizon 5 fell four spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Dave the Diver BattleBit Remastered Elden Ring Baldur's Gate 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Rust Cyberpunk 2077 Forza Horizon 5

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Steam Deck Apex Legends Dave the Diver BattleBit Remastered Elden Ring Baldur's Gate 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Rust

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

