The Settlers: New Allies Now Available for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft announced the strategy game, The Settlers: New Allies, is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna.

The game first released for PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store in February.

View the console launch trailer below:

Read details on the console versions below:

Download Sizes (based on development environment, exact numbers may vary slightly):

PlayStation: ~12GB

Xbox: ~10GB

Nintendo Switch: ~6.7GB

Console Highlights:

A comprehensive input scheme with no loss of functionality compared to traditional controls.

Full Cross-Play and Cross-Progression compatibility between all platforms, including PC!

Possibility to invite friends through Ubisoft Connect regardless of the platform they're using.

Content:

The console version of The Settlers: New Allies launches with all game modes and content already available on PC.

13 Campaign Missions

13 Skirmish Maps for Multiplayer PvE and PvP

Hardcore Mode for players who are looking for an extra challenge in a solo or co-op PvE environment.

Nintendo Switch

On Nintendo Switch players will experience a few exceptions compared to the other versions of the game:

When disconnecting from a Multiplayer match, players on Nintendo Switch will not be able to reconnect.

Connecting Residences will not show a visual connection between the buildings (archways, etc.). This does not affect gameplay.

In 4vs4 Skirmish matches all players will be limited to 250 unites (down from 500).

We are very excited to see your adventures with The Settlers: New Allies on consoles and look forward to delivering more exciting updates to the game soon! Until next time.

