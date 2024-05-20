Take-Two CEO is 'Highly Confident' GTA6 Will Launch in Fall 2025 - News

Publisher Take-Two Interactive Software and developer Rockstar Games have last week announced Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with CNBC said he is "highly confident" with the mew release window for the game.

"Well, there is slippage in the industry and we’re not immune from that," he said. "However, we narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing."

Zelnick also said, "There are elements that you can actually measure, for example the number of bugs in a title, and every one of us will make sure we have as few bugs as possible before we launch.

"However, in the case of an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations, it’s not really about bugs, it’s about creating an experience that no one’s seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection in what they do. And perfection is indeed hard to measure, it really is more subjective than objective."

