tinyBuild Connect 2024 Set for May 21 - News

7 hours ago

tinyBuild announced tinyBuild Connect 2024 will take place on tomorrow, May 21 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. It can be watched on IGN's YouTube channel here.

"Expect lots of new game trailers, world premieres and good vibes! No boring stuff, just pure indie games love!," reads the description to the trailer for the showcase.

View a trailer of the showcase below:

