Stellar Blade Dev Shift Up Considering PC Release and Sequel - News

/ 1,038 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Shift Up is considering to release a PC port of Stellar Blade, as well as developing a sequel to the game. This is according to the developer in an initial public offering filing on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index.

"Beyond Stellar Blade, we are developing a new [intellectual property]-based game, Project Witches, for release in 2027 or later, and are considering a PC version of Stellar Blade and a sequel," reads the document translated to English from Korean via DeepL.

"We believe that our ability to develop new [intellectual properties] that can be successful without relying on existing [intellectual properties] will enable us to grow sustainably compared to other game companies that are locked into existing [intellectual properties]."

The document on the PC release adds, "For Stellar Blade, we have plans to introduce new gameplay elements, including downloadable content releases, a PC version, and new [intellectual property] collaborations. Meanwhile, the company’s global one-build approach allows for simultaneous global updates to ensure a consistent game experience for users and rapid deployment of content at a low cost."

"AAA console titles such as God of War and Final Fantasy have shown tremendous potential, selling over [66 million copies and 185 million] respectively," reads the document later on. "There are many precedents for AAA titles to evolve into [intellectual property] franchises by extending their lifespan through a series of high-quality sequels and maintaining a long-term monetization base. As a result, we are exploring the possibility of a PC version of Stellar Blade and a sequel."

Developer Shift Up is also working on a new cross-platform game with the codename of Project Witches. The document states the game will launch worldwide on console, PC, and mobile platforms in 2027 or later.

The new game is described as a "next-generation mega subculture [intellectual property] that will surpass Goddess of Victory: NIKKE."

Stellar Blade released for the PlayStation 5 on April 26.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles