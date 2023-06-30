Monster Hunter Rise Ships 13 Million Units, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Tops 6 Million - Sales

/ 484 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 13 million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 12 million units in February 2023, 11.7 million units in December 2022, 10 million units in July 2022, and eight million units in January 2022.

Capcom also announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has shipped over six million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

"Monster Hunter Rise has now sold over 13 million units, with Sunbreak achieving more than 6 million units worldwide too!" reads a tweet from the official Monster Hunter Twitter account. "To our global community, thank you. Your amazing support and passion for Monster Hunter is felt by everyone on the team! Happy hunting!!"

Monster Hunter Rise released for the Nintendo Switch in March 2021, for PC via Steam in January 2022, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in January 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in April 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise has now sold over 13 million units, with #Sunbreak achieving more than 6 million units worldwide too!



To our global community, thank you. Your amazing support and passion for Monster Hunter is felt by everyone on the team! ❤️



Happy hunting!! pic.twitter.com/qQ3wf26C1Y — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 30, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles