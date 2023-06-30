By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Monster Hunter Rise Ships 13 Million Units, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Tops 6 Million

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 484 Views

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 13 million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales. 

This figure is up from 12 million units in February 2023, 11.7 million units in December 2022, 10 million units in July 2022, and eight million units in January 2022.

Capcom also announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has shipped over six million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

"Monster Hunter Rise has now sold over 13 million units, with Sunbreak achieving more than 6 million units worldwide too!" reads a tweet from the official Monster Hunter Twitter account. "To our global community, thank you. Your amazing support and passion for Monster Hunter is felt by everyone on the team! Happy hunting!!"

Monster Hunter Rise released for the Nintendo Switch in March 2021, for PC via Steam in January 2022, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in January 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak  released for the Nintendo Switch and PC  via Steam in June 2022, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in April 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments
farlaff (4 hours ago)

Incredible numbers and probably very profitable, since the resources were apparently way lower than the ones spent to make MHW and IB. Also, this was a Switch exclusive for a long time. It would be nice to know the breakdown.

  • +1
DonFerrari (37 minutes ago)

Those are great numbers, another IP that exploded in popularity in the latest entries.

  • 0
Draconidas (4 hours ago)

I love MH!

  • 0