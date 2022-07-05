Monster Hunter Rise Ships 10 Million Units, Sunbreak Expansion Ships 2 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 10 million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

The company also announced the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion has shipped over two million units worldwide. Like with the main game the figure includes digital sales.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30.

Read details on the Monster Hunter series below:

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends and has since grown into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 84 million units shipped as of July 5, 2022. Notably, January 2018 release Monster Hunter: World has enjoyed sales growth in the four years since its launch, now holding the Capcom all-time record of 21 million units shipped.

