Monster Hunter Rise Ships 12 Million Units - Sales

/ 329 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 12 million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 11.7 million units on December 31, 2022, 10 million units in July 2022, and eight million units in January 2022.

"Monster Hunter Rise has now sold more than 12 million units worldwide, and we couldn't have done it without you - our amazing Hunters!," reads a tweet from the official Monster Hunter Twitter account.

"Thank you all so much for your incredible support and passion, we know Kamura is in safe hands with you!"

Monster Hunter Rise released for the Nintendo Switch in March 2021, for PC via Steam in January 2022, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in January 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise has now sold more than 12 million units worldwide, and we couldn't have done it without you - our amazing Hunters!



Thank you all so much for your incredible support and passion, we know Kamura is in safe hands with you! #MHRise pic.twitter.com/BSpFqkajFZ — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 3, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles