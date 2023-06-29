Microsoft CFO: Making Call of Duty an Xbox Exclusive Was Never Discussed - News

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood in her written declaration submitted as part of the Microsoft vs FTC hearing said they never discussed the possibility of making Call of Duty an Xbox console exclusive.

"An essential component of that valuation was the [redacted] in forecasted total future sales of Activision‘s content on all platforms, including continued sales of Call of Duty on Sony’s PlayStation," reads the Hood's declaration.

"The possibility of making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox was never assessed or discussed with me, nor was it even mentioned in any of the presentations to or discussions with the Board of Directors. I understood the necessity of keeping Call of Duty on other platforms. The acquisition’s strategic rationale and financial valuation are both aligned toward making Activision games more widely available, not less."

Hood added an important part of the acquisition to Microsoft's shareholders is it had to be profitable from year one and "contribute to an increase in earnings per share."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last week swore under oath to Judge Jaqueline Scott Corley that Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles. He clarified this is as long as Sony allows Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation.

"I think as we've seen even in preparation for this that gamers are an active and vocal group," said Spencer at the time. "Us pulling Call of Duty from PlayStation in my view would create irreparable harm for the Xbox brand."

Judge Corley reminded Spencer was under oath and Spencer said, "I would raise my hand, I would do whatever it takes. We have no plan. I'm making a commitment standing here that we will not pull Call of Duty, it is my testimony, from PlayStation.

"As you said, Sony obviously has to allow us to ship the game on their platform. But absent any of that, my commitment is, and my testimony is that we will continue to ship future versions of Call of Duty on Sony's PlayStation 5."

Microsoft in February signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms and has offered the same deal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years.

