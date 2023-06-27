Sony is Hesitant on Sharing PS6 Information With Microsoft - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during his pre-recorded deposition video as part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft stated Sony is hesitant to give Microsoft dev kits and information on the PlayStation 6.

"We simply could not run the risk of a company that was owned by a direct competitor having access to that information," said Ryan via The Verge.

Sony did decide to delay giving Microsoft PS5 dev kits in order for Mojang to work on a PS5 version of Minecraft.

"The development kits allow developers to have visibility and to work on the feature set that our new console will deploy," said Ryan. "It would a developer may bring its content to the new platform later than would otherwise be the case. The commercial risks associated with the knowledge of these feature sets leaking to our principle competitor is not something we’d rely on any contract to enforce."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last week revealed this was the case.

"Sony was reluctant to send us development kits for the PlayStation 5 at the same time they were sending them to other developers, which put us at a disadvantage relative to other developers," said Spencer at the time. "I think Sony could have sent the development kits to Microsoft just as easy as they sent them to any other publisher."

It should be noted Minecraft is playable on the PS5 using the PS4 version of the game and the Xbox Series X|S also doesn't have an optimized version of the game.

