Phil Spencer: Minecraft Doesn't Have PS5 Version Because Sony Didn't Send Mojang PS5 Dev Kits - News

/ 1,703 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer while being cross-examined by the FTC counsel during the FTC vs Microsoft hearing today was asked why there is no PlayStation 5 version of Minecraft and he said Sony did not send Mojang PS5 development kits.

"Sony was reluctant to send us development kits for the PlayStation 5 at the same time they were sending them to other developers, which put us at a disadvantage relative to other developers," said Spencer. "I think Sony could have sent the development kits to Microsoft just as easy as they sent them to any other publisher."

It should be noted Minecraft is playable on the PS5 using the PS4 version of the game and the Xbox Series X|S also doesn't have an optimized version of the game.

Microsoft at one point had considered shipping Minecraft Dungeons only on Xbox One and PC, however, the game would end up also releasing on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Thanks, IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles