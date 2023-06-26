F1 23 Debuts in 3rd on the Australian Charts, Diablo IV Remains in 1st - Sales

F1 23 has debuted in third place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 18, 2023.

Diablo IV has remained in first place and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in second place.

NBA 2K23 is down one spot to fourth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-entered the top 10 in fifth place. FIFA 23 dropped one spot to sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto V fell from sixth to seventh place, while Hogwarts Legacy is in eighth place and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in ninth place. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Diablo IV The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom F1 23 - NEW NBA 2K23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

