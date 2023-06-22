Microsoft: 'Xbox has Lost the Console Wars' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,948 Views
The FTC vs. Microsoft case in the US is set to start this morning and Microsoft in a filing says Xbox is in third place in the console market, behind Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo.
"Xbox has lost the console wars, and its rivals are positioned to continue to dominate, including by leveraging exclusive content," reads the filing. "Xbox has consistently ranked third in consoles behind PlayStation and Nintendo."
The filing adds, "Sony is the dominant player in consoles. Sony PlayStation, for over two decades and through five generations, has been leading console both worldwide and in the US. Sony's gamer base is [redacted] as large as Xbox's worldwide, and [redacted] larger in the United States.
"Xbox's console has consistently ranked third (of three) behind PlayStation and Nintendo in sales. In 2021, Xbox had a share of 16% while Nintendo and PlayStation had shares if [redacted] and [redacted], respectively. Likewise for console revenues and share of consoles currently in use by gamers (installed base), Xbox trails with 21% while PlayStation and Nintendo have shares of [redacted] and [redacted], respectively."
Thanks, The Verge.
That's MS own doing. They had a really good run with the 360. They were very well positioned and then they blew it with the Xbox One unbelievable stupidity. A new generation with very few high quality exclusives and that's the result. MS has no one to blame but themselves.
I can hear the violin. They are in third place because they deserve it, you make your own success in the world.
No surprise since this whole gen felt like MS was solely focusing on buying Activision rather than supporting their own system and fans.
Overall, it's accurate information Xbox is giving here, though there are a few outlier generations that go against their claims, Xbox was 2nd place in gen 6 as OG Xbox beat Gamecube, Nintendo was 1st place in gen 7 with Wii, not 2nd, and regardless of rather you pit Switch against PS4 or PS5, it'll likely be the #1 console that generation. Overall though, the ranking is Sony 1st, Nintendo 2nd, Xbox 3rd, if you average up all generations including PS1 vs N64 before Xbox entered the market. Sony sold 87m on their weakest generation of the 5 generations they have been a part of, compared to 24m as the weakest for Xbox, and 13m as the weakest for Nintendo. Sony also has the strongest single generation of the 3 as of now with PS2 selling 158m (remains to be seen if Switch can surpass it).
Their position in their market is their own doing. From the very beginning, they arrogantly thought they could buy their way to the top when they decided to go into the video game market and were shocked when they got laughed out of the room by Nintendo. They are culturally clueless in their dealings with Japan - really, with any part of the world outside of the Anglosphere. They had a good thing going with the 360, and blew that because they wanted the Xbox One to be a set-top box instead of focusing on gaming. But even there, they moneyhatted a bunch of Japanese developers to keep contend off of PS3, which resulted in losses for the companies that threw in with Microsoft, and it got them a whopping 1.5 million lifetime sales in Japan, which is less than the Saturn sold in the United States.
Again with the "Sony is the dominant player in consoles. Sony PlayStation, for over two decades and through five generations, has been leading console both worldwide and in the US." Someone should have told Sony during gen 7 this.
Yes, it's very inaccurate information. PS1 and PS2 yes. But PS3 did not win the US, let alone globally. And now, with Switch, Nintendo will have won four generations to Sony's three. So I don't get what they're talking about at all. Sony is definitely and unquestionably the second-most successful console gaming company on the planet, and will likely stay that way forever. But to say they are basically the Babe Ruth of consoles when Nintendo is a thing is just factually wrong.
Xbox One sold more than Wii U. Xbox sold more than GameCube. Xbox 360 outsold PS3 in the US and sold overall the same as PS3. It's not that bad as stated. Though, Xbox Series struggles hard against PS5 and Switch after a decent start. That's the thing I would worry the most.
When you are more concerned about putting ps out of bussiness instead of improving yourself,nice strategy by the xbox trio!!!
They lost console wars and they supportes their fanboys so much, microsoft is the only one giving the most batshit insane fanboys a hand in making them relevant, dinner with them, fly them to events, pose to photos with them, following them, etc.
You dont see Sony and nintendo execs and pr doing shit like this.
It's not sony or nintys fault as to why u are third in consecutive console eras, even with Bethesda Zenimax family at ur side u made crap and made it crappier hello redfall
Well with that attitude...
Same thing with VR, Microsoft saying they are waiting for it to grow, rather then getting their foot in early and making it grow.
With VR if they wait for it to become big then all the talk will be on the already available VR sets.
With consoles, why say this? It doesn't install confidence in partners as well as show your employees confidence... Just like what Jim Ryan said about losing CoD would kill playstation, Sony Devs looked at him like "what are we, roaches?"