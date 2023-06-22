Microsoft: 'Xbox has Lost the Console Wars' - News

The FTC vs. Microsoft case in the US is set to start this morning and Microsoft in a filing says Xbox is in third place in the console market, behind Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo.

"Xbox has lost the console wars, and its rivals are positioned to continue to dominate, including by leveraging exclusive content," reads the filing. "Xbox has consistently ranked third in consoles behind PlayStation and Nintendo."

The filing adds, "Sony is the dominant player in consoles. Sony PlayStation, for over two decades and through five generations, has been leading console both worldwide and in the US. Sony's gamer base is [redacted] as large as Xbox's worldwide, and [redacted] larger in the United States.

"Xbox's console has consistently ranked third (of three) behind PlayStation and Nintendo in sales. In 2021, Xbox had a share of 16% while Nintendo and PlayStation had shares if [redacted] and [redacted], respectively. Likewise for console revenues and share of consoles currently in use by gamers (installed base), Xbox trails with 21% while PlayStation and Nintendo have shares of [redacted] and [redacted], respectively."

