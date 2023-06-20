BattleBit Remastered and F1 23 Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

BattleBit Remastered has debuted in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 25, 2023, which ended June 20, 2023.

F1 23 debuted in third place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Black Cell 02 (Season 04) debuted in seventh place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in second place, Steam Deck is in fourth place, Cyberpunk 2077 is in fifth place, and pre-orders for Starfield is in sixth place.

Street Fighter 6 is in eighth place, Forza Horizon 5 is in ninth place, and Dead by Daylight is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

BattleBit Remastered - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II F1 23 - NEW Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 Starfield - Pre-orders Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Black Cell 02 (Season 04) - NEW Street Fighter 6 Forza Horizon 5 Dead by Daylight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive BattleBit Remastered - NEW PUBG: Battleground Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II F1 23 - NEW Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 Starfield - Pre-orders Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Black Cell 02 (Season 04) - NEW Lost Ark

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

