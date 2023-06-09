Devolver Digital Announces Human Fall Flat 2 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer No Brakes Games have announced puzzle platformer, Human Fall Flat 2, for PC via Steam.

Human Fall Flat 2 is the bigger, better and clumsier sequel to the puzzle platformer global sensation featuring brand new levels, customizable characters, and even wilder physics-based fun.

Each intricate level comes packed with new toys and devices to fiddle with as you’ll solve a range of fiendish puzzles on your own or in teams of up to eight friends.

A new physics-engine, new gameplay interactions and new mechanics will make every session uniquely silly and more dynamic than ever before. Along with refined controls, visuals, and music, Human Fall Flat 2 is a slapstick experience unlike any other!

