Report: PlayStation's Project Q Handheld to Launch in November

Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Showcase announced the Project Q handheld device.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who had leaked the handheld was in development in April, is reporting Project Q will launch in the mid-to-late November of this year.

"Currently scheduled to release mid-late November 2023," said Henderson.

Project Q is designed to play games installed on your PS5 that are streamed over Wi-Fi. It will have an 8-inch LCD screen that can run games up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.

