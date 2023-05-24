Sony to Invest More in Live Service Games Than Traditional Games Starting This Fiscal Year - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a presentation during Sony's Business Segment Meetings revealed PlayStation will be investing more in live service games than traditional games starting with the current fiscal year.

Just 12 percent of the game investment into the PS5 was for live service games, while the remaining 88 percent were for traditional games. For the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2024, the percent of the total investment into live service games will be 55 percent, compared to 45 percent for traditional games. Live service investment will grow to an expected 60 percent in the 2025 fiscal year, while percent spent on traditional games will shrink to 40 percent.

The overall amount of money invested into the PS5 business model will increase over the coming years. The total amount spent on traditional games in the 2023 fiscal year will be lower than in the 2019 fiscal year. However, it will increase in the 2025 fiscal year to be a bit higher than it was in the 2019 fiscal year. This is according to Sony's internal projections.

The amount of money in the gaming industry projected to be spent on the full digital games is expected to decrease over the coming years from $8.6 billion in 2022 to $7.4 billion in 2026. While the amount spent on add-on content is expected to grow from $11.8 billion in 2022 to $19.2 billion. Subscriptions are also expected to see growth from $8.2 billion in 2022 to $12.0 billion in 2026.

Sony is planning to have12 live service games available on the market by the fiscal year ending March 2026, which is up from three during the previous fiscal year.

"We have been working with Bungie for almost a year, and the learnings in both directions have been very significant," said Ryan during the webcast (transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle). "They surpassed my expectations and equally, I think Bungie is extremely excited by what they can take from SIE in terms of market reach, marketing, collaboration and the ability to amplify their IP."

He added, "We’ve brought quite a lot to Bungie, just as they’ve certainly brought quite a lot to us. They historically have been a heavily US-focused publisher [with] their IP underexploited in key markets of Europe and Asia.

"[Sony Interactive Entertainment] is extremely strong and extremely experienced in Europe and Asia, and we are just starting the process of reigniting Bungie’s presence and game-awareness in those regions. I’d also say… we have a marketing machine that, in my view, is world class and setting them to work on activating Bungie’s games, IP and brand I think is going to take their awareness and size of their business to a size that they’ve never seen before."

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst revealed that Bungie is now involved with the development of all of its live service games.

"The learnings from Bungie have been very substantial in many areas," Hulst said. "Of course, when you’re developing live service titles, you [require] capabilities that you don’t have when you’re working on single-player, narrative-driven games.

"And these capabilities that we’ve set up inside PlayStation Studios have been helped and guided by Bungie. We also more deeply understand what success means in live services. Historically, our games always worked towards an end, and this is a large cultural shift… the launch of a game is just the beginning, and it comes with a whole set of different [key performance indicators].

"We also work with Bungie on a pretty rigorous portfolio review process that we apply to all 12 live service titles that we have in production, and these are just brief examples of some of the learnings that we have gained from working with Bungie."

