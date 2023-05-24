PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Reach 14.1 Million Subscribers - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a new presentation has revealed the number of PlayStation Plus members who have subscribed to the more expensive tiers - Premium and Extra - as of March 2023.

Of the 47.4 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, 30 percent of them are subscribed to the higher tiers. Eight million, or 17 percent, are subscribed to the Premium tier, while 6.1 million, or 13 percent, are subscribed to the Extra tier.

A total of 14.1 million of PlayStation Plus subscribers are paying for one of the higher tiers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

