Dead Island 2 Sales Top 2 Million Units

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced Dead Island 2 has sold over two million units.

"Dambuster Studios and PLAION released Dead Island 2 on April 21, and it is encouraging to see the positive reception from both critics and players. Dead Island 2 sold 1 million units in its first weekend (21-23 April), exceeding management expectations," said Embracer Group co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors in the press release for the earnings report of the quarter ending March 2023.

"Measured over the first seven days of the sale period, it has become Deep Silver and PLAION’s biggest launch in history in both units and revenue. I am happy to state that the game has now reached a sell-out of well over 2 million units. It is rewarding to see that the decision to give the studio time to polish the game has paid off."

Dead Island 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store on April 21.

