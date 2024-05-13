TopSpin 2K25 Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 312 Views
TopSpin 2K25 (PS5) in its second week is up one spot to take first place on the French charts for week 18, 2024, according to SELL.
Stellar Blade (PS5) in its second week is down one spot to second place.
Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS), and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- TopSpin 2K25
- Stellar Blade
- MotoGP 24
Xbox Series X|S
- TopSpin 2K25
- MotoGP 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- TopSpin 2K25
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Crew Motorfest
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Minecraft
- X-Plane 12
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
