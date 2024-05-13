TopSpin 2K25 Tops the French Charts - Sales

TopSpin 2K25 (PS5) in its second week is up one spot to take first place on the French charts for week 18, 2024, according to SELL.

Stellar Blade (PS5) in its second week is down one spot to second place.

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS), and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

TopSpin 2K25 Stellar Blade MotoGP 24

Xbox Series X|S

TopSpin 2K25 MotoGP 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

PS4 TopSpin 2K25 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Minecraft X-Plane 12 Microsoft Flight Simulator

