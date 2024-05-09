Helldivers 2 and Sea of Thieves Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March

Helldivers 2topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Sea of Thieves on the European charts. Stellar Blade was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts. Sea of Thieveswas number three in the US and Canada, while it was Helldivers 2 Europe.
Fallout 4 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2came in third in Europe.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saberwas number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Arizona Sunshine 2 in Europe.
Creed Rise to Glory Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saberwas number two in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.
Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Roblox in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
US/Canada
EU
HELLDIVERS 2
Sea of Thieves
Stellar Blade
Grand Theft Auto V
Sea of Thieves
HELLDIVERS 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Stellar Blade
MLB The Show 24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Grand Theft Auto V
EA SPORTS FC 24
NBA 2K24
TopSpin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Grounded
Grounded
It Takes Two
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Fallout 4
Madden NFL 24
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
WWE 2K24
Rise of the Ronin
Need For Speed Unbound
Fallout 4
Hogwarts Legacy
EA SPORTS FC 24
Cyberpunk 2077
Sker Ritual
NBA 2K24
Cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil 4
ARK: Survival Ascended
Gran Turismo 7
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Hogwarts Legacy
Rise of the Ronin
*Naming of products may differ between regions *Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
US/Canada
EU
Fallout 4
Fallout 4
Red Dead Redemption 2
Minecraft
Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2
Fallout 76
Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Heat
Kingdom Come Deliverance
Batman: Arkham Knight
Need for Speed Payback
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Grand Theft Auto V
Need for Speed Payback
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Grand Theft Auto V
A Way Out
NBA 2K24
Fallout 76
Castle Crashers Remastered
Batman: Arkham Knight
MLB The Show 24
EA SPORTS FC 24
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
STAR WARS Battlefront II
STAR WARS Battlefront II
Outlast
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Mortal Kombat X
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Need for Speed
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Mortal Kombat X
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
Outlast
Thief Simulator
Madden NFL 24
theHunter: Call of the Wild
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
US/Canada
EU
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
Beat Saber
Beat Saber
Among Us VR
Arizona Sunshine 2
Arizona Sunshine 2
Among Us VR
Pavlov
Pavlov
Synapse
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Swordsman VR
Job Simulator
Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Swordsman VR
Job Simulator
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Synapse
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
PSVR Games
US/Canada
EU
Creed Rise to Glory
Creed Rise to Glory
Beat Saber
Job Simulator
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Sniper Elite VR
Borderlands 2 VR
Beat Saber
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught
The Walking Dead Onslaught
Batman: Arkham VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
VR Ping Pong Pro
Job Simulator
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
SUPERHOT VR
Horror Adventure: Zombie Edition (VR)
Sniper Elite VR
SUPERHOT VR
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
EU
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fortnite
Fortnite
Roblox
Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends
Rocket League
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
Rocket League
Apex Legends
Overwatch 2
Deceit 2
The Sims 4
eFootball 2024
Deceit 2
The Sims 4
eFootball 2024
Overwatch 2
