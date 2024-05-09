Helldivers 2 and Sea of Thieves Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March - Sales

/ 340 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2024.

Helldivers 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Sea of Thieves on the European charts. Stellar Blade was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts. Sea of Thieves was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Helldivers 2 Europe.

Fallout 4 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Arizona Sunshine 2 in Europe.

Creed Rise to Glory Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Roblox in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games US/Canada EU HELLDIVERS 2 Sea of Thieves Stellar Blade Grand Theft Auto V Sea of Thieves HELLDIVERS 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Stellar Blade MLB The Show 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24 NBA 2K24 TopSpin 2K25 WWE 2K24 Grounded Grounded It Takes Two Dragon’s Dogma 2 Fallout 4 Madden NFL 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege WWE 2K24 Rise of the Ronin Need For Speed Unbound Fallout 4 Hogwarts Legacy EA SPORTS FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077 Sker Ritual NBA 2K24 Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil 4 ARK: Survival Ascended Gran Turismo 7 Baldur’s Gate 3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hogwarts Legacy Rise of the Ronin *Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included PS4 Games US/Canada EU Fallout 4 Fallout 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Fallout 76 Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come Deliverance Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Payback Burnout Paradise Remastered Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out NBA 2K24 Fallout 76 Castle Crashers Remastered Batman: Arkham Knight MLB The Show 24 EA SPORTS FC 24 Call of Duty: Black Ops III STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II Outlast theHunter: Call of the Wild Mortal Kombat X Burnout Paradise Remastered Need for Speed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Mortal Kombat X Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Outlast Thief Simulator Madden NFL 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild *Naming of products may differ between regions PS VR2 Games* US/Canada EU Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Beat Saber Beat Saber Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Among Us VR Pavlov Pavlov Synapse Horizon Call of the Mountain Swordsman VR Job Simulator Crossfire: Sierra Squad Swordsman VR Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain Synapse *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included PSVR Games US/Canada EU Creed Rise to Glory Creed Rise to Glory Beat Saber Job Simulator Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Sniper Elite VR Borderlands 2 VR Beat Saber The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission VR Ping Pong Pro Job Simulator Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series SUPERHOT VR Horror Adventure: Zombie Edition (VR) Sniper Elite VR SUPERHOT VR Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends Rocket League Fall Guys Fall Guys Rocket League Apex Legends Overwatch 2 Deceit 2 The Sims 4 eFootball 2024 Deceit 2 The Sims 4 eFootball 2024 Overwatch 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles