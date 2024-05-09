By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Helldivers 2 and Sea of Thieves Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 340 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2024.

Helldivers 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Sea of Thieves on the European charts. Stellar Blade was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts. Sea of Thieves was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Helldivers 2 Europe.

Fallout 4 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Arizona Sunshine 2 in Europe.

Creed Rise to Glory Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Roblox in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
HELLDIVERS 2 Sea of Thieves
Stellar Blade Grand Theft Auto V
Sea of Thieves HELLDIVERS 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Stellar Blade
MLB The Show 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24
NBA 2K24 TopSpin 2K25
WWE 2K24 Grounded
Grounded It Takes Two
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Fallout 4
Madden NFL 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege WWE 2K24
Rise of the Ronin Need For Speed Unbound
Fallout 4 Hogwarts Legacy
EA SPORTS FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077
Sker Ritual NBA 2K24
Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil 4
ARK: Survival Ascended Gran Turismo 7
Baldur’s Gate 3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Hogwarts Legacy Rise of the Ronin
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Fallout 4 Fallout 4
Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft
Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2
Fallout 76 Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come Deliverance
Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V
Need for Speed Payback Burnout Paradise Remastered
Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out
NBA 2K24 Fallout 76
Castle Crashers Remastered Batman: Arkham Knight
MLB The Show 24 EA SPORTS FC 24
Call of Duty: Black Ops III STAR WARS Battlefront II
STAR WARS Battlefront II Outlast
theHunter: Call of the Wild Mortal Kombat X
Burnout Paradise Remastered Need for Speed
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Mortal Kombat X Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
Outlast Thief Simulator
Madden NFL 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild
         *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2
Arizona Sunshine 2 Among Us VR
Pavlov Pavlov
Synapse Horizon Call of the Mountain
Swordsman VR Job Simulator
Crossfire: Sierra Squad Swordsman VR
Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Horizon Call of the Mountain Synapse
 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
Creed Rise to Glory Creed Rise to Glory
Beat Saber Job Simulator
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Sniper Elite VR
Borderlands 2 VR Beat Saber
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR The Walking Dead Onslaught
The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission VR Ping Pong Pro
Job Simulator Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
SUPERHOT VR Horror Adventure: Zombie Edition (VR)
Sniper Elite VR SUPERHOT VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite
Fortnite Roblox
Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends Rocket League
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Rocket League Apex Legends
Overwatch 2 Deceit 2
The Sims 4 eFootball 2024
Deceit 2 The Sims 4
eFootball 2024 Overwatch 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


