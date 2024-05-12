Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tops the Australian Charts, Fallout 4 Takes 2nd - Sales

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has taken first place on the Australian charts with four of the top five best-selling games, according to IGEA for the week ending May 5, 2024.

There were two other Star Wars to have re-entered the top 10 this week. Star Wars Battlefront II came in sixth place and Star Wars: Squadrons came in eighth place.

Fallout 4 is down one spot second place, EA Sports FC 24 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, and Helldivers 2 dropped two spots to fifth place. Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to sixth place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege dropped two spots to ninth place, and Stellar Blade fell from second to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fallout 4 Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Sports FC 24 Helldivers 2 Star Wars Battlefront II Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars: Squadrons Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Stellar Blade

