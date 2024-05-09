Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 Specs Leaked - News

With the announcement for the Switch 2 set to happen by March 31, 2025, it appears that some of the specifications of the upcoming console have leaked online, which have been compiled by Android Authority.

Members on the Famiboards have been keeping an eye on shipment and customs data between Nintendo, NVIDIA, and more as they try to get potential information on the specifications of the Switch 2.

One Famiboards member claims the Switch will likely have 12 GB of RAM, with two GB 7500 MT/s LPDDR5X modules capable of 7,500MT/s transfer speed. The console will also have 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Twitter account CentroLeaks citing Brazilian streamer tvPH has shared potentially more details on the Switch 2.

The controllers will also reportedly feature built-in microphones, while the console itself will have an 8-inch display. This is bigger than the 7-inch screen that comes with the Switch OLED and the 6.2-inch screen with the standard Switch.

The source claims the Switch 2 will launch in March 2025 with more information on the console becoming available this fall. It is also reported some third-party games might be announced for the Switch 2 as early as the second half of this year.

It is also claimed the Switch 2 will support backwards compatibility with physical and digital original Switch games.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

