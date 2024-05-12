Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tops New Zealand Charts, Mass Effect Legendary Edition Takes 2nd - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has taken first place on the New Zealand charts with it debuting in third place, according to IGEA for the week ending April 28, 2024.

There were two other Star Wars to have re-entered the top 10 this week. Star Wars Battlefront II came in third place and Star Wars: Squadrons came in seventh place.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition and EA Sports FC 24 re-entered the top 10 in second and fourth places, respectively. Fallout 4 is down three spots to fifth place and Helldivers 2 dropped one spot to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mass Effect Legendary Edition Star Wars Battlefront II EA Sports FC 24 Fallout 4 Helldivers 2 Star Wars Squadrons Command & Conquer: Generals Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V

