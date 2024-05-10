Fallout 4 Best-Selling Game in the UK in April, Hardware Sales Fall 39% YoY - Sales

Hardware sales are down by nearly 30 percent in the UK year-to-date through April, according to GfK Entertainment data reported by GamesIndustry.

Year-to-date through April the Xbox Series X|S is down just under 25 percent, the PlayStation 5 is down just over 25 percent, and the Nintendo Switch is down 38 percent.

PlayStation 5 sales are now trending behind the PlayStation 4 after the same amount of time and the Xbox Series X|S continues to track behind the Xbox One.

Overall, there were 71,000 video game consoles sold (GfK panel data) in the UK in April 2024. This is down 39 percent year-over-year.

GSD data shows there were 2.23 million games sold in April 2024, which is down over seven percent year-on-year. It should be noted last year saw the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Island 2.

The success of the Fallout TV show has boosted sales for the game with Fallout 4 comfortably the best-selling game in the UK in April. Fallout: New Vegas came in eighth place, Fallout 76 in ninth place, and Fallout 3 in 11th place.

There were no new games to debut in the top 10 this month. The PlayStation 5 exclusive, Stellar Blade, debuted in 12th place.

EA Sports FC 24 came in second place, while Helldivers 2 continues to sell well with it coming in third place.

There were 530,000 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in April, which is down 28 percent compared to March and up seven percent compared to April 2023. The White PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the White Xbox controller.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in April 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Fallout: New Vegas (Bethesda) 9 Fallout 76 (Bethesda) 10 WWE 2K24 (2K Games) GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

