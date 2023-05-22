The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 19th week of 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped from first to second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to third place, and FIFA 23 remained in fourth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fifth place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fell three spots to sixth place, and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 19, 2023: The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Sports Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Minecraft New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey

