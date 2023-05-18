By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Take-Two CEO: Cloud Gaming is 'Simply a Distribution Method' in Reaction to CMA Ruling

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 772 Views

The UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), last month blocked Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard over concerns with cloud gaming.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick speaking with IGN expressed his support for the acquisition by saying, "What's good for them is also good for the industry."

He appeared to disagree with the reason the CMA gave for blocking the deal saying that cloud gaming is "simply a distribution method." While Cloud gaming might expand the gaming market, he says it is just another part of the larger gaming market.

"I think it's important never to confuse a distribution technology with a business model," Zelnick said. "I would love to believe that streaming our titles would massively expand the marketplace. I'm not sure there's any reason to believe that."

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson earlier this month said he was "indifferent" about the acquisition and  believes EA will remain the number one publisher on Xbox.

dane007 (2 hours ago)

Finally someone talked some sense

  • +2
haxxiy dane007 (1 hour ago)

Zelnick is easily one of the most level-headed CEOs in the industry. Not buying into the hype trains of Cloud, NFTs, LLMs, etc.

  • 0
Brimac19 dane007 (44 minutes ago)

Well at least you got “one”!!!🤣

  • 0
gtotheunit91 Brimac19 (5 minutes ago)

You mean everyone except a certain fan base and the CMA who are now rightly getting roasted for it? Lol

Not much of a confidence I’d prefer though. Zelnick is a moron xD

  • +1
The Fury (19 minutes ago)

Isn't that part of the problem? Don't disagree with him but the distribution method of mobiles have turned into a monopoly for 2 companies who dictate the prices and rates, it's why Epic took both Apple and Google to court. If 1 company controls the cloud gaming distribution and all you can do is use cloud gaming to game, then you'd have to go to 1 service and pay their rates whatever they set them at... or not game at all.

  • 0
Jumpinbeans (3 hours ago)
  • "While Cloud gaming might expand the gaming market, he says it is just another part of the larger gaming market."

  • "I would love to believe that streaming our titles would massively expand the marketplace. I'm not sure there's any reason to believe that."

    I'm sure he said the same about mobile gaming......it is after all gaming but boy of boy did it expand the market and now it drives the market.

  • 0
tslog (1 hour ago)

CMA is one of the few liars in the world who is treating cloud as separate from the rest of the gaming market.
Everyone credible knows for a fact that it is not seperate, since all the same games available appear on the service.
Credibility shot into 1000 pieces.

  • -1
Manlytears (2 hours ago)

Game pass, and Xbox Cloud, are a new form of business model.
Xbox wants to be like netflix, and not traditional "buy to play"model. Clearly 2 different business models.

  • -4
Vengeance1138 Manlytears (2 hours ago)

Except a Netflix business model doesnt work for gaming the way it works for movies due to the speed of consumption. I can watch a dozen movies in a weekend and get more than my moneys worth. Starting multiple 30hr+ games? Nobody is playing more games than those that just buy each game full price. Or are people just starting games and playing 1hr and moving on?

  • +3
smroadkill15 Vengeance1138 (1 hour ago)

Nobody needs to play multiple games every month to get your money's worth. One game over $20 is already getting your moneys worth. Not every game is a 30+ hour experience. There is a wide range of shorter to longer games.

This is a weird critism of a game subscription that doesn't hold much weight when games cost more than other forms of media.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 smroadkill15 (1 hour ago)

It’s interesting reading speculation about something everyone could easily find out for themselves.

  • +2
scrapking Manlytears (1 hour ago)

I don't think anyone is arguing that Game Pass isn't a new business model. It absolutely is.

But I think you're conflating Game Pass and Xcloud here. One is a new business model, the other is a new distribution system.

  • +2