Take-Two CEO: Cloud Gaming is 'Simply a Distribution Method' in Reaction to CMA Ruling

The UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), last month blocked Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard over concerns with cloud gaming.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick speaking with IGN expressed his support for the acquisition by saying, "What's good for them is also good for the industry."

He appeared to disagree with the reason the CMA gave for blocking the deal saying that cloud gaming is "simply a distribution method." While Cloud gaming might expand the gaming market, he says it is just another part of the larger gaming market.

"I think it's important never to confuse a distribution technology with a business model," Zelnick said. "I would love to believe that streaming our titles would massively expand the marketplace. I'm not sure there's any reason to believe that."

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson earlier this month said he was "indifferent" about the acquisition and believes EA will remain the number one publisher on Xbox.

