Take-Two CEO: Cloud Gaming is 'Simply a Distribution Method' in Reaction to CMA Ruling - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 772 Views
The UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), last month blocked Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard over concerns with cloud gaming.
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick speaking with IGN expressed his support for the acquisition by saying, "What's good for them is also good for the industry."
He appeared to disagree with the reason the CMA gave for blocking the deal saying that cloud gaming is "simply a distribution method." While Cloud gaming might expand the gaming market, he says it is just another part of the larger gaming market.
"I think it's important never to confuse a distribution technology with a business model," Zelnick said. "I would love to believe that streaming our titles would massively expand the marketplace. I'm not sure there's any reason to believe that."
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson earlier this month said he was "indifferent" about the acquisition and believes EA will remain the number one publisher on Xbox.
Finally someone talked some sense
You mean everyone except a certain fan base and the CMA who are now rightly getting roasted for it? Lol
Not much of a confidence I’d prefer though. Zelnick is a moron xD
Isn't that part of the problem? Don't disagree with him but the distribution method of mobiles have turned into a monopoly for 2 companies who dictate the prices and rates, it's why Epic took both Apple and Google to court. If 1 company controls the cloud gaming distribution and all you can do is use cloud gaming to game, then you'd have to go to 1 service and pay their rates whatever they set them at... or not game at all.
I'm sure he said the same about mobile gaming......it is after all gaming but boy of boy did it expand the market and now it drives the market.
CMA is one of the few liars in the world who is treating cloud as separate from the rest of the gaming market.
Everyone credible knows for a fact that it is not seperate, since all the same games available appear on the service.
Credibility shot into 1000 pieces.
Game pass, and Xbox Cloud, are a new form of business model.
Xbox wants to be like netflix, and not traditional "buy to play"model. Clearly 2 different business models.
Except a Netflix business model doesnt work for gaming the way it works for movies due to the speed of consumption. I can watch a dozen movies in a weekend and get more than my moneys worth. Starting multiple 30hr+ games? Nobody is playing more games than those that just buy each game full price. Or are people just starting games and playing 1hr and moving on?
Nobody needs to play multiple games every month to get your money's worth. One game over $20 is already getting your moneys worth. Not every game is a 30+ hour experience. There is a wide range of shorter to longer games.
This is a weird critism of a game subscription that doesn't hold much weight when games cost more than other forms of media.
It’s interesting reading speculation about something everyone could easily find out for themselves.
I don't think anyone is arguing that Game Pass isn't a new business model. It absolutely is.
But I think you're conflating Game Pass and Xcloud here. One is a new business model, the other is a new distribution system.