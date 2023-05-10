EA CEO is 'Indifferent' on Microsoft's Activision Deal, EA Will Remain #1 Publisher on Xbox - News

/ 575 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in the company's earnings call was asked on his thoughts on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard and the future of consolidation in the video game industry. He is "indifferent" and believes EA will remain the number one publisher on Xbox.

"This is a question I get asked a lot – I almost am never allowed to answer that question, as it turns out," replied Wilson (via a transcription from VideoGamesChronicle). “What I would say is, I don’t know what’s going to happen with Activision and Microsoft.

"Again, we continue to be Microsoft’s biggest partner – I think we’re the number one publisher on their platform – so whether that deal goes through or not is not really material to us broadly.

"We think we have the scale [with] our network, our IP and our talent to continue to navigate the future and lead the future of entertainment, and compete in a marketplace regardless of whether that deal goes through or not."

Wilson does think more mergers and acquisitions in the video game industry are inevitable and wants EA to be in the best position possible if it were to ever be involved in one.

"Longer term, you know, will there be industry consolidation? Will there be broader entertainment consolidation? If I was predicting the future over the long term I would say that’s an almost certainty at some level," he said.

"I would love for us to have the scale to be a meaningful consolidator in that space. I think that we have tremendous assets with respect to the future of entertainment. But as it stands today, I think that we’re indifferent as to whether [Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard] goes through or not.

"We feel like we have an incredible strategy, we feel like we have an incredible opportunity, and whether it goes through or not we will continue to be the number one publisher on the Microsoft platform."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles