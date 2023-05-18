Nock Launches May 25 for PlayStation VR2 - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Normal VR announced the "bow and arrow soccer" game, Nock, will launch for the PlayStation VR2 on May 25.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Nock is bow and arrow soccer. Skate and fly around a pitch while using a bow and arrow to blast the ball into the other team’s goal. Compete in multiplayer ranked matches, or play casual custom games with your friends!

Like a real sport, Nock is easy to learn but difficult to master. Block arrows let you create obstacles and you can even use your body to make a goal or save. A fast-moving ball can knock you out. Skill-based matchmaking keeps every game extremely close and competitive. Casual modes let you challenge yourself against bots or play with friends in custom matches.

Nock includes voice chat with individual muting options so you can communicate with teammates easily.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles