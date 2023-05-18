Xbox Games Have Begun Launching on NVIDIA GeForce NOW - News

Microsoft announced Xbox games on PC have begun launching on NVIDIA GeForce NOW today.

Gears 5 is now available to members in the US, UK, European Union, and around the world. On May 25, Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment will be made available on the service. More titles will be added on a regular basis.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW members will be able to stream PC games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda purchased on Steam or Epic Games Store (for eligible games) on PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android devices, and by visiting play.geforcenow.com on Chromebook and iOS Safari.

"This is just the beginning stage of our forward-thinking 10-year partnership with NVIDIA to make PC games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda available to their GeForce NOW members," said Xbox Corporate Vice President Sarah Bond. "Together, we’re accelerating access to players around the globe by letting them choose how and when they game.

"The initial slate of launch games spans our catalog, providing players high-quality, immersive titles with a little something for everyone–single player campaigns, story-driven experiences, and opportunities to play with friends and family through multiplayer. Following this initial release, we’ll continue to add more content from our portfolio on a regular basis to ensure players can always find a new and exciting game."

Bond added, "This is the first in a series of partnerships we’re activating to make our PC games available to players globally through a variety of cloud gaming services, starting with NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and with Boosteroid, Ubitus, EE and Nware in the future. We remain committed to releasing current titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, and future Activision Blizzard PC games once Microsoft’s acquisition closes."

