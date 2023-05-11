Devolver Digital Confirms Devolver Direct Will Happen in June - News

Devolver Digital via Twitter has confirmed it will be hosting its Devolver Direct in June. More information will be released soon.

"Yes we’re doing a Devolver Direct in June," reads a tweet from Devolver Digital. "More information soon."

The Devolver Direct was held on June 9 last year, so an early June window around the same time as Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct, and Ubisoft Forward is likely for this year's show.

Yes we’re doing a Devolver Direct in June.



More information soon. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 10, 2023

