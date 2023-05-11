PowerWash Simulator Tops 7 Million Players - News

Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer FuturLab announced via Twitter PowerWash Simulator has surpassed seven million players.

"Thanks to everyone who supported us through Early Access and passed the launch," reads the tweet from the official PowerWash Simulator Twitter account. "We're blessed to have such a wonderful community around the game! So much more is coming in 2023, and we can't wait to share it all."

PowerWash Simulator released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in July 2022, and for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in January 2023.

