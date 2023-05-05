Ghostwire Tokyo Tops 4 Million Players - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 412 Views
Tango Gameworks announced the action-adventure game, Ghostwire Tokyo, has surpassed four million players.
"Thank you to 4 million fans thus far who have taken a thrilling tour of Tango Gameworks' Tokyo!" reads a tweet from the official Ghostwire Tokyo Twitter account.
Ghostwire Tokyo released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25, 2022, followed by the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on Aril 12, 2023.
Thank you to 4 million fans thus far who have taken a thrilling tour of @TangoGameworks' Tokyo!#GhostwireTokyo pic.twitter.com/nutcWNOHmi— Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) May 5, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Since this is total players which would have both 25M GP users that could have started it and dunno how many bought on PS5 over the last 12-24 months this seems a tad low.
Yes, I hate when ads like this (and a lot of time Xbox would state with their GP) that X amount of players played a certain game because you can never tell if they actually played it or they just started it and then got bored and stopped.
I find the only way to get a serious number from stats like this is that all games (some do) should have a trophy/achievement for when you beat the game then you'll know X amount of players that actually finished it vs how many that just played/bought it.
It's interesting when I play a certain game, check the trophies, and see that a small percentage of players got the first trophy. Like that must mean many who bought the game didn't even try it, or barely tried it.
And would be good to not have only the percentage (like PS have and probably Xbox) but also the raw number like 1000 people got this plat instead of 0.1%. Not sure if all devs would be happy with this level of transparency though.