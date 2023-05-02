Rumor: PS5 Pro Dev Kit Prototypes to be Sent to 1st-Party Devs Soon - News

There was a rumor in March of this year Sony Interactive Entertainment was developing a PlayStation 5 Pro with a tentative release window of late 2024. This was according to sources who spoke with Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson.

Henderson is now reporting "with a 100% degree of certainty" the PS5 Pro is in development. The first dev kit prototypes are expected to be in the hands of first-party PlayStation developers in the next couple of months, with third-party developers receiving them by the end of the year.

Henderson is the one who previously reported on the updated PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc drive that is rumored to release later this year that will phase out the current PS5 model within a year.

The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console. This updated PS5 is also rumored to not have any major hardware changes from the original PS5.

It has also been rumored Sony is developing a new PlayStation handheld. The handheld is codenamed Q Lite and rather than being a dedicated gaming device or cloud-streaming device, it will instead use Remote Play with the PlayStation 5. The Q Lite handheld is reported to use adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60 frames per second, and require a persistent internet connection.

Early prototypes are said to look similar to the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, but with an 8-inch touchscreen in the middle. It includes adaptive triggers for haptic feedback, volume buttons, speakers, an audio jack, and more.

The Q Lite handheld is in the quality assurance phase and is scheduled to launch after the rumored PS5 with detachable disc drive and before the rumored PS5 Pro.

