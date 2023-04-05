Rumor: New PlayStation Handheld to Use Remote Play With PS5 - News

/ 573 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is rumored to be developing a new PlayStation handheld, according to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson.

The handheld is codenamed Q Lite and rather than being a dedicated gaming device or cloud-streaming device, it will instead use Remote Play with the PlayStation 5.

The Q Lite handheld is reported to use adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60 frames per second, and require a persistent internet connection.

Early prototypes are said to look similar to the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, but with an 8-inch touchscreen in the middle. It includes adaptive triggers for haptic feedback, volume buttons, speakers, an audio jack, and more.

The Q Lite handheld is in the quality assurance phase and is scheduled to launch after the rumored PS5 with detachable disc drive and before the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles