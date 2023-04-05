Rumor: New PlayStation Handheld to Use Remote Play With PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 573 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment is rumored to be developing a new PlayStation handheld, according to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson.
The handheld is codenamed Q Lite and rather than being a dedicated gaming device or cloud-streaming device, it will instead use Remote Play with the PlayStation 5.
The Q Lite handheld is reported to use adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60 frames per second, and require a persistent internet connection.
Early prototypes are said to look similar to the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, but with an 8-inch touchscreen in the middle. It includes adaptive triggers for haptic feedback, volume buttons, speakers, an audio jack, and more.
The Q Lite handheld is in the quality assurance phase and is scheduled to launch after the rumored PS5 with detachable disc drive and before the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro.
This would bomb even harder than the Vita did. Someone high up at Sony needs to quash this idea.
Requiring a persistent internet connection for a handheld kinds defeats its purpose... How am I supposed to use it outside? You know, like in commutes, in parks, in places where I'd NEED a handheld to play games.
No kidding. If I'm at home, my Switch is in its dock when I'm using it. I like the Switch because I can take it with me if I want it to and play games natively on it.
Interesting concept. There are plenty of times I play my switch undocked in the same room with the dock because I want to watch TV or something.
So if I could remote play my PS5 to a dedicated handheld it would in essence be the same thing.
For example I'm debating which system to get octopath traveler 2. The full performance of the PS5 + remote play to a handheld is as interesting as docked vs undocked.
I guess, but you're still gonna be paying a lot extra for the feature when you can just do Remote Play from your smartphone.
The Switch comes with the dock already at $350 at the max if you're getting the OLED model. You will have already paid at least $400 if you have the digital PS5 and you'll then add to it for what will be, I'm assuming, $200. For something you can't leave the house with. Unless Sony adds a 5G model that somehow is able to connect to your PS5 at home.
Could also hotspot onto your phone. Something like this is great for when you have lunch at work and you just want to play a few games or if it's slow at work at all. Depends on your job of course but even with my steam deck allowing offline play I hardly use it like that. I still want the feature to play offline but it's not as necessary for me as I once thought.