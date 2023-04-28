Bobby Kotick Expects 'Accelerated' Appeals Process in the UK Following 'Flawed' Microsoft Deal Block - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 788 Views
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an interview with CNBC says he expected an "accelerated" appeals process after the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), blocked Microsoft’s $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard over concerns with cloud gaming.
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard quickly announced it would appeal the decision by the CMA, which will be reviews by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) of the UK. The goal from CAT is to complete "straightforward" cases in under nine months, however, Kotick thinks they will be able to fast track its case.
"When you look at the facts and you look at what the opportunities are for the UK, this was a transaction that was only going to enhance opportunities for competition, for our players, for employees, and it was just a flawed ruling in every respect," said Kotick via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle. "And what it demonstrated to us is that these regulators, they don't really understand our business."
He added, "It was so flawed in every way that it is actually going to create a lessening of competition, which is the opposite of what their mission is, and so we think the appeals tribunal will see that and rule in our favor."
Kotick thinks Activision Blizzard and "Microsoft and our barristers, who are exceptionally experienced at judicial review, think that there’s a way to accelerate the process, and that the conclusions were so flawed, that we should be able to get an accelerated result."
The Activision Blizzard CEO was unable to give a timetable as they have yet to file their appeals briefing.
"I can't tell you what the timing will be yet, because we haven’t filed our appeals briefing, but we'll get a lot more detail over the course of the next week and really better understand what the timing will be," Kotick said.
He clearly has something wrong with him.
Shouting at and running down the regulator is not going to help the process. In fact if he kept his big mouth shut it may have actually helped. Anyone with minimal IQ would know that ABK and the regulator need to work together to get this done. Confrontation won’t work.
Does make you wonder how people like him get positions of power.
They are so experienced that they made wrong subpoenas to Sony kkkk.
It will get the fast track to denial.
Well considering the amount involved and the time CMA took with it, this case certainly warrant an expedite process. It would still takes months however, unless MS can settle out of court with the CMA through the appeal process.
If the initial case took a long time to get a rulling I would expect a review to take even longer to have any chance of change.
Even on the fast track is 6 months minimum from what I heard. They also said MS/ABK doesn't fit the criteria for being fast tracked.
The process are not the same so it's not an apple to apple comparisons. Also the discovery part of the process should be fairly quick has the case would focus on CMA documentations, reasoning and conclusion which are all documented and should already be mostly disclosed to MS. I don't think new evidences/elements can be brought to the CAT appeals so will only focus on whether or not anyone, giving the information available to the CMA, would conclude as the CMA did.
Bobby is gone eventually regardless of the outcome. I do tend to believe the 409 million he will make on his 4.3 million shares is certainly something he is going to fight for.