Minecraft Legends Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 52K, PS5 Sells 42K

posted 5 hours ago

Minecraft Legends (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 13,490 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 23, 2023.

Cuphead (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 4,085 units.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 7,658 units, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in third place with sales of 7,527 , and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,416.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,342 units, Splatoon 3 (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 6,039 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,838 units

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 51,805 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 41,755 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 789 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 488 units, and the 3DS sold 137 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Minecraft Legends (Microsoft, 04/18/23) – 13,490 (New) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 7,658 (392,645) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,527 (4,998,901) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,416 (5,250,971) [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 6,342 (58,717) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,039 (3,991,533) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,838 (3,112,005) [NSW] Cuphead (Superdeluxe Games, 04/20/23) – 4,085 (New) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3,860 (124,496) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,789 (1,060,179)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 39,763 (4,254,463) PlayStation 5 – 33,572 (2,899,698) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,183 (471,335) Switch – 7,674 (19,277,706) Switch Lite – 4,368 (5,281,338) PlayStation 4 – 789 (7,866,970) Xbox Series X – 376 (184,959) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 137 (1,191,421) Xbox Series S – 112 (251,538)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

