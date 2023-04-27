May 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 396 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for May 2023. Two Xbox One games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Star Wars Episode I Racer ($14.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31

Hoa ($14.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15

Here is an overview of the games:

Star Wars Episode I Racer

Climb on and strap in for some old-school “Star Wars Episode I” podracing action. Play as young Anakin Skywalker or any of the over twenty-one podracers. Fire up your two massive jet engines and rev up to 600 MPH as you race by and over flaming methane lakes, through meteor showers, past Tusken Raiders, and more. May the Force be with you!

Hoa

Travel through the beautiful, mythologically inspired world of Hoa. Play as the titular fairy returning to her homeland to reinvigorate the terrain and its inhabitants. This is a soothing, meditative puzzle-platformer which will utterly charm you with hand-painted art and a beautiful score. Lose yourself in the little wonders.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles