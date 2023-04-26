Quantum Break is Back on Xbox Game Pass - News

Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break, which launched as an Xbox One console exclusive in April 2016, earlier this month was removed from Xbox Game Pass due to "current licensing issues."

Aaron Greenberg, The VP of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, via Twitter announced Quantum Break is now available once again on Xbox Game Pass.

"Good news everyone, Quantum Break has officially returned to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass," said Greenberg. "Thanks for your patience as team worked to get this addressed."

Good news everyone, @QuantumBreak has officially returned to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. Thanks for your patience as team worked to get this addressed. 💚https://t.co/mENXNbAsGN https://t.co/y3N6Ot8RER — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 26, 2023

