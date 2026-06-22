Sega Updates Sales Figures - Persona 5 Royal at 8.66M, Sonic x Shadow at 3.07M, More - Sales

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Sega Sammy in a recently released Investor Relations report has updated the sales figures for over a dozen of its more recently released titles.

There were four Sonic titles with updates sales figures. This includes Sonic X Shadow Generations with 3.07 million units sold, Sonic Superstars with 2.88 million units sold, Sonic Frontiers with 4.94 million units sold, and Team Sonic Racing with 3.50 million units sold.

There were sales update for three Like a Dragon titles. This includes Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth with 2.05 million units sold, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name with 1.05 million units sold, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon with 3.12 million units sold.

Two Persona titles have had sales updates, which includes Persona 3 Reload at 2.97 million units sold and Persona 5 Royal at 8.66 million units sold.

There were updates sales figures for two Total War titles with Total War: Warhammer III at 2.70 million units sold and Total War: Three Kingdoms at 3.32 million units sold.

Other games to get updates figures includes Metaphor: ReFantazio with 2.46 million units sold and Shin Megami Tensei V at 2.44 million units sold.

While no figures were given Sega Sammy did state Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance that "despite strong title evaluations, sales results have fallen short of expectations." Sega says its needs to "update sales and marketing approach in response to changes in the internal and external

environment."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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