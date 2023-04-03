Quantum Break is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Soon - News

Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break, which launched as an Xbox One console exclusive in April 2016, appears to be leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.

The game has appeared in the "Leaving Soon" section on the Xbox Game Pass app on Xbox consoles. It isn't known the reason for the game leaving service as it is published by Xbox Game Studios and games published by Xbox are not known for leaving the service.

Remedy in 2018 in an interview with GamesIndustry did state that Microsoft owns the Quantum Break IP, so it isn't known as to why the game is leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.

