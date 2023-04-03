Quantum Break is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Soon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 34 minutes ago / 162 Views
Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break, which launched as an Xbox One console exclusive in April 2016, appears to be leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.
The game has appeared in the "Leaving Soon" section on the Xbox Game Pass app on Xbox consoles. It isn't known the reason for the game leaving service as it is published by Xbox Game Studios and games published by Xbox are not known for leaving the service.
Remedy in 2018 in an interview with GamesIndustry did state that Microsoft owns the Quantum Break IP, so it isn't known as to why the game is leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.
I've seen theory that revolves around music license agreement and other.
I'm thinking MS may own the IP for quantum break but only under contractual agreement using a type of agreement that's more common in the movie/show industry. Some time an independent have good idea/script/book but can't develop a show or movie on it's own so sell the right to these to a bigger player while retaining a cut on their work and future one. This form of deal often require the acquiring party to pursue development of the franchise with new movie or seasons so as the original author continue profit on their cut and if development stops, rights over the ips will eventually return to the original authors.
Maybe the Quantum Break ip was under a similar deal and so would require MS to cede the IPs if they did not continue the development of the franchise within a certain timeframe and the specific nature of this game kind of make this a touch more plausible.
That is, if this isn't some kind of simple listing error.
It likely is a license related issue. Alan Wake's American Nightmare left Gamepass last year despite also being a Microsoft published game. That's another remedy title.
The other notable one is also older Forza titles that tend to drop off the service after roughly 3 years, again for licensing reasons.