Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket: Everyday Wonders Expansion Launches June 29 - News

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The Pokemon Company announced the Everyday Wonders expansion for Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch on June 29.

"A world of wonder awaits in the newest Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket expansion, Everyday Wonders!" reads the description. "Get ready for this expansion overflowing with cute Pokémon illustrations, including Pikachu, Piplup, Sylveon, and even more adorable friends!"

View the official trailer below:

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is available for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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