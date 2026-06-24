Xbox Update Expands Gamertag Length, 360 Achievements Now in Game Hubs, More - News

/ 619 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has begun rolling out a new update for select Xbox insiders that will become available to every Xbox Series X|S owner in the future.

The update increases the max gamertag length from 12 characters to 15 characters, adds Xbox 360 games to game hubs to easily see achievement progress, captures, and more, ability to stream games via the cloud while games update, and more.

Read details below:

Unique Gamertags Expanded to 15 Characters

We’ve heard from players who wanted a little more flexibility when choosing a gamertag, and we’re bringing back support for unique gamertags up to 15 characters long, expanded from the previous 12-character limit.

This update applies to gamertags that are unique and available, giving you more room to create a gamertag that feels like you. Gamertags that are not unique or contain non-Latin characters may have a suffix and will continue to support up to 12 characters.

XBOX 360 Achievements Now in Game Hubs

We’ve added game hubs in game cards for XBOX 360 games. Now, when you open the game card for any installed XBOX 360 game, you’ll be able to quickly view achievement progress, captures, and other useful information. We’ve also added detailed achievement popups from any XBOX 360 game’s achievement list in your profile. Happy achievement hunting!

Play With Cloud While Your Game Updates

When you’re ready to play, an update doesn’t have to slow you down. If a game requires an update and is available to stream through your Game Pass membership, you can start playing immediately with cloud gaming while the update downloads in the background. You’ll also see the option to launch with cloud gaming directly from the game card when a game is installing or updating. That means less waiting and more time playing.

Add Any Game to Your Wishlist from the Game Card

We’ve made it easier to save games you’re interested in and come back to them later. You can now add both released and upcoming games to your wishlist directly from game cards, giving you an easy way to keep track of the titles you want to play. Combined with the recent wishlist improvements, this helps make the game card a single place to save any title you’re interested in for later.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles