Quantum Break Game Pass Removal is Due to 'Current Licensing Issues' as Xbox Works to Get It Back - News

posted 1 hour ago

It was recently reported that Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break, which launched as an Xbox One console exclusive in April 2016, was added to the "Leaving Soon" section on the Xbox Game Pass app on Xbox consoles.

A Microsoft spokesperson has told XboxDynasty the reason for its removal is due to "current licensing issues." However, the Xbox team is working to get the game added back to Xbox Game Pass as soon as possible.

The Xbox team is still working on negotiations for the missing licenses or the licenses that need to be renewed.

Remedy in 2018 in an interview with GamesIndustry did state that Microsoft owns the Quantum Break IP, so it isn't known as to why the game is leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.

