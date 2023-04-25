Shuhei Yoshida: PlayStation Prototypes Many Games That Never Get Released - News

PlayStation Head of Independent Developer Initiative Shuhei Yoshida in a new interview with The Guardian revealed PlayStation prototypes many games that eventually get cancelled.

"PlayStation embraces new ideas, and many of them fail," said Yoshida. "We do a prototype, we evaluate, we decide whether to spend more time and resources, or we just stop. We cancel so many games. I usually try to convince the developer that I’m trying to save them from getting stuck with this project.

"We tend to work with people who have very strong ideas, we love these people, so trying to change or stop their project is so hard. It’s all about talent in this industry. I have tried to help them as much as I could."

Yoshida did say the original God of War was his first game of the year award winner and he has since had six or seven game of the year winners.

"If you are involved in one GOTY game, that’s a good career I think, but for me it’s been six or seven."

