Shuhei Yoshida: PlayStation Prototypes Many Games That Never Get Released

PlayStation Head of Independent Developer Initiative Shuhei Yoshida in a new interview with The Guardian revealed PlayStation prototypes many games that eventually get cancelled.
"PlayStation embraces new ideas, and many of them fail," said Yoshida. "We do a prototype, we evaluate, we decide whether to spend more time and resources, or we just stop. We cancel so many games. I usually try to convince the developer that I’m trying to save them from getting stuck with this project.
"We tend to work with people who have very strong ideas, we love these people, so trying to change or stop their project is so hard. It’s all about talent in this industry. I have tried to help them as much as I could."
Yoshida did say the original God of War was his first game of the year award winner and he has since had six or seven game of the year winners.
"If you are involved in one GOTY game, that’s a good career I think, but for me it’s been six or seven."
Indeed, Playstation projects are the most awarded in the last 15 years.
https://www.gameawards.net/?m=0
It's a true demonstration of quality and pedigree, a selection of the crème de la crème.
Yes, but all those major GOTY winners are Action-Adventure games. There are so many genres I wish Sony would touch, but either won't or don't anymore. Primarily because they put themselves in a creative corner where unless practically all their games sell gangbusters, they can't continue to invest in them because there has to be such an insane ROI that they can't afford to not make the games that they get meme'd on for making. As great as many of them are, variety is the spice of life. Creativity is all about risk taking.
I always think of that now infamous quote from Shawn Layden at E3 2014 where he was talking about a personal favorite game of his from the PS1 days called Vib Ribbon. He pointed out that it wasn't a multimillion seller, but that wasn't the point. It went against the tide, courageous in its ambition, and it brought a completely new experience to gamers. That's the PlayStation I want to see again, but I have a feeling a lot of these prototypes were tossed out because there wasn't a way to get mass appeal and that's why whenever gamers talk about creativity in gaming, they go to the indie scene.
This 'all of sony's games are the same' narrative has never made a lick of sense to me. There's less in common between God of War and The Last of us than there is between Halo and Gears of War. You really need to stop with this. The bias is clear.
Don’t put your words in other peoples mouth. I said each of the GOTY winners are Action-Adventure games, which yeah, is a genre Sony is very much known for. That doesn't in any way mean all their games are the same. I want Sony to flex their creative muscles to broader genres. As an example, I’m a big RPG, FPS, and Strategy (turn-based and real-time) fan, which Sony does not cater to. Nintendo caters more to my personal tastes than Sony does. I've been loving the crap out of Advance Wars. One of the best Strategy games ever! You and I literally had a conversation in Club Nintendo about this lol.
Returnal is a good start for Sony on broadening their takes on different genres though.
This guy has much more charisma than Jim Ryan. I wonder how he would have handled the current PR disaster.
I do believe this. Plenty of good ideas end up not shaping out to what is necessary and knowing when to cut the loses is quite important to avoid losing more.