Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition Arrives May 30

Publisher SEGA and developer Relic Entertainment announced the real-time strategy game, Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 30.

The game first released for PC via Steam on February 23.

Read details on the game below:

For the very first time, Relic Entertainment is bringing its universally lauded Company of Heroes franchise to console players, offering fans around the world the deepest strategic experience yet. Console players can expect a custom UI, full controller support, and special features that allow them to play at their own pace. Furthermore, the user interface has been adapted for gamepads to ensure a fun and immersive experience for all.

New features like Full Tactical Pause offer gamepad players a level of tactical control over the pacing on the battlefield. By freezing the action, players who choose to employ Full Tactical Pause will be able to coordinate all their actions at once, thinking through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time.

Company of Heroes‘ renowned boots-on-the-ground storytelling will bring players to a brand-new theatre of war, unlocking authentic new tactics, four distinct factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II. In single-player modes, the turn-based Italian Dynamic Campaign offers a sandbox-style gameplay experience with new levels of strategic choice, whereas the sweeping deserts of North Africa allow for a classic, narrative-led single-player experience. For players that enjoy their competitive action, Company of Heroes 3 has a huge online multiplayer and co-op vs AI offer, with more factions, mechanics and units than ever before.

Players can pre-purchase their digital copy of Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition directly via the Microsoft Store on Xbox and the PlayStation store front from April 25, 2023, or pre-order a physical copy via www.companyofheroes.com. Physical pre-order start dates may vary by territory. For more information about Company of Heroes 3, head over to the official website, where players can also sign up for Relic’s community feedback platform.

