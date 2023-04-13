Ubisoft+ Multi Access Now Available on Xbox Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 579 Views
Microsoft and Ubisoft have announced Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s game subscription service, is now available on Xbox consoles through Ubisoft+ Multi Access for $17.99 per month.
Xbox users in order to be able to use the service must be subscribed to Ubisoft+ Multi Access and connect their connect to their Xbox profile.
"Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players," said Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Chris Early. "Xbox console players now have access to our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library."
Ubisoft Director of Subscriptions Philippe Tremblay via Ubisoft's official website added, "The process was really well-managed from beginning to end, and we got a great partner working with Xbox. We built on the technology we already had that enabled us to work with Amazon Luna, so there was quite a bit that was ready for the Xbox launch, and we hope players will appreciate the experience we built together.
"The goal is to give access to the entire catalogue. So, there are all the games and content we have with as few exceptions as possible, and all games that were available on the Xbox platform are available through a Ubisoft+ subscription," says Tremblay. "One of the biggest advantages to playing with a Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscription is that not only do you get the base game, but for many titles you get DLC as well and some extra in-game perks, so there's really a great value built into the service."
Here is the complete list of available games on Ubisoft+:
- Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
- Family Feud
- Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Scrabble
- Shape Up (Gold Edition)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
- Steep
- The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
- The Crew 2
- The Division (Gold Edition)
- The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2
- UNO (Ultimate Edition)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
- Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
Very nice, will sub to this during the summer dead zone and play some games I missed and replay some favorites.
damn! that's a lot of games, glade to see they included Riders Republic in the list
It's about 65 games? Effectively fewer if you're not the kind of person who would play two different versions of Monopoly, two different versions of Risk, the old "Trials" game when the newer one is in the list too, etc. Even acknowledging that DLC is included in some of them, for $18 a month I think I'll skip it.
it depends on what you want.
if you are just interested in playing one game, this deal isn't worth it.
but it's more than worth it if you are going to play a lot of games from the list.
a lower price tag would be great tho.