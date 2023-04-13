Ubisoft+ Multi Access Now Available on Xbox Consoles - News

Microsoft and Ubisoft have announced Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s game subscription service, is now available on Xbox consoles through Ubisoft+ Multi Access for $17.99 per month.

Xbox users in order to be able to use the service must be subscribed to Ubisoft+ Multi Access and connect their connect to their Xbox profile.

"Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players," said Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Chris Early. "Xbox console players now have access to our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library."

Ubisoft Director of Subscriptions Philippe Tremblay via Ubisoft's official website added, "The process was really well-managed from beginning to end, and we got a great partner working with Xbox. We built on the technology we already had that enabled us to work with Amazon Luna, so there was quite a bit that was ready for the Xbox launch, and we hope players will appreciate the experience we built together.

"The goal is to give access to the entire catalogue. So, there are all the games and content we have with as few exceptions as possible, and all games that were available on the Xbox platform are available through a Ubisoft+ subscription," says Tremblay. "One of the biggest advantages to playing with a Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscription is that not only do you get the base game, but for many titles you get DLC as well and some extra in-game perks, so there's really a great value built into the service."

Here is the complete list of available games on Ubisoft+:

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry: New Dawn

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

Steep

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

