The PC Gaming Show 2023 Set for June 11 - News

/ 299 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

PC Gamer announced the PC Gaming Show 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 11, following the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct.

Sean 'Day9' Plott will return to host the showcase. More details will be shared in the coming months.

While E3 2022 has been cancelled there are several gaming showcases that are set to take place around the same time E3 would traditionally take place. This includes Summer Game Fest on June 8, the already mentioned Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11, and Ubisoft Forward Live event on June 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles