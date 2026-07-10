Bethesda Union to Hold a March on July 15 Following Xbox Layoffs - News

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The CWA-affiliated ZeniMax/Bethesda union, OneBGS, has released a statement following the mass Xbox layoffs that saw 440 union members laid off.

The union is planning a Save Our Devs March for Wednesday, July 15 to show Xbox management they won't quietly disappear and won't let this happen again.

"The company wants us to accept this as a done deal and quietly disappear," reads the statement from OneBGS (via Kotaku). "We won’t let that happen. Our next steps are to mobilize. We need every single member visible and unified. To that end, we are announcing our Save Our Devs March across all studios on Wednesday July 15th.

"We need to show management right now that we mean business, so they will properly take care of our fellow co-workers today and think twice before ever attempting something like this again. Stay strong, look out for one another, and we look forward to seeing us all marching together on the 15th."

WARN notices revealed that 213 employees at ZeniMax Online Studios, 166 at ZeniMax Media, 136 at id Software, and 22 at Bethesda Game Studios have been laid off.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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