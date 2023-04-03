N64's Pokemon Stadium Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on April 12 - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Pokémon Stadium, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Wednesday, April 12.

Pokémon Stadium released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in April 1999, North America in February 2000, and in Europe in April 2000.

Starting April 12, the Pokemon Stadium game is bringing thrilling Pokemon battles to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, this battle arena game features every Pokemon from the Pokemon Red Version, Pokemon Blue Version, and Pokemon Yellow Version games alongside a bevy of solo and multiplayer* modes designed to test your mettle as a Pokemon Trainer!

In Pokemon Stadium, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokemon across four tournaments in Stadium mode or run it back against Kanto’s elite Trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge even the ultimate Trainer.

Looking for some multiplayer free-form fun? Compete in no-holds-barred battles with friends in the one to four player Free Battle mode, or party it up with a collection of nine minigames in the Kids Club. It might be called the Kids Club, but even seasoned Trainers may feel the heat in the Sushi-Go-Round kitchen, or after reaching new heights in Magikarp’s Splash!

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

